Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Bihar

Schools were reopened in Bihar for students of classes 6,7 and 8 on Monday after educational institutions in the state remained shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic for nearly ten months. Speaking to ANI, a teacher from Millia Convent English school in Muzaffarpur said that initially, some parents were reluctant to send their kids to school. They sent their children to school after the teachers convinced them of the safety protocols followed there.

"Though we tried our maximum to give the best coaching via online, It's always better to teach and study physically than online because of internet connectivity issues. Parents have been assured of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols,", said the teacher. "No two students are allowed to sit on one bench, Only one student per bench and sanitisation is being done in classrooms at one-hour interval," she added.

A student of the school said that she is happy to meet her friends and teachers after a long time. She added she is better able to understand what is taught in the class as her doubts can be cleared in a face to face interaction with teachers. Classes for students of 9th to 12th had started on January 4 in Bihar. (ANI)

