Experts from Geological Survey of India to assess Uttarakhand glacial burst

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to constitute a team of experts for the assessment of glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli using physical mapping and satellite images.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:14 IST
Ranjeet Rath, Director General, Geological Survey of India. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to constitute a team of experts for the assessment of glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli using physical mapping and satellite images. Addressing a press conference, Ranjeet Rath, Director General (DG), GSI said that it is too early to predict the cause of the unfortunate incident as there are natural factors that trigger such a situation.

"One of our officers is already in Dehradun. We are also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite images. We will do an assessment," he said. He also said that it is too early to predict the cause of the unfortunate incident as there are natural factors that could have triggered such a situation.

"Post this devastation, we will again constitute a committee as it is too early to predict regarding the cause of incident. Prima facie, it is glacial calving at the highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga area and upper reaches of that," Rath said. "Since the outburst has happened in the upper Himalayan region which has a very fragile ecosystem and continuously rising terrain, which is also being affected by glacial ecology. Hence, we can only tell the definite reason once the report is made," he added.

The GSI DG said more measures will be taken in the future for the construction of dams, roads, and other infrastructure in the area. "We learn from such events and will take more measures for the construction of dams, roads, and other infrastructure. We will map such areas in terms of landslides and habitation," Rath said.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. Around 203 people are missing and 11 dead bodies have been recovered as of now, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent a second wave of Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters from Dehradun for Joshimath with the rescue and relief teams on board. Meanwhile, Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, stated the IAF's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas. (ANI)

