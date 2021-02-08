Left Menu

U'khand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says minister

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:37 IST
U'khand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says minister

The Uttarakhand glacier burst has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore at the NTPC's 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and has put a question mark on its scheduled commissioning in 2023, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Monday.

The minister visited Tapovan on Monday to assess the extent of damage at the project site, a day after the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

''The project was scheduled to be commissioned in 2023. But there is a question mark now on how long it will take to desilt it as lakhs of tonnes of silt is lying at the project site,'' Singh told reporters in Tapovan.

''As of now it is difficult to say when we will be able to resume work at the site and when the project will be commissioned,'' he said.

To a question, he said estimated losses caused to the project are worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

However, the Union minister ruled out any possibility of the project being scrapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems DOHS during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. According to a sta...

Lanka in talks with India to extradite criminal wanted in assassination bid on former Prez: Minister

Sri Lankas Public Order Minister Sarath Weerasekera on Monday said negotiations were on with Indian officials to extradite a wanted criminal who has alleged links with the assassination bid on former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumarat...

Russian deputy PM says death rate up 17.9% in 2020

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday that deaths across Russia had increased by 17.9 in 2020 from the previous year because of the coronavirus pandemic....

NCP targets PM over Pawar reference,asks is he fooling people?

Prime Minister Narendra Modishould understand the difference between a model act and thethree new agri laws, the NCP said on Monday, hours after thePM cited former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawarssupport for farm reforms to buttress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021