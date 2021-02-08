Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered in Tapovan so far and 171 persons are missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, said state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:27 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered in Tapovan so far and 171 persons are missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, said state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Kumar informed that 35 people are supposed to be in the Tunnel where the rescue operation is still going on.

"Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP tweeted. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police & other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan.

"All four forces are working in coordination. The rescue operation is underway," he said. Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Sunday.

Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state. A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On 'Naushera Day', Indian Army organises free medical camp for disabled people in J-K's Rajouri

On the occasion of Naushera Day on Sunday, the Indian Army organised a free medical camp to provide artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing devices to the disabled people in Rajouri. Naushera Day represents the defence of Naushera in the ...

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021