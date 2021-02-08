Merkel, in call with Erdogan, welcomes eastern Med progress

Merkel, in call with Erdogan, welcomes eastern Med progressReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:36 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a video conference with her Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, welcomed recent positive developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Germany said in a statement on Monday.
Turkey's oil and gas prospecting in eastern Mediterranean waters have been fiercely contested by Germany's European Union partners Cyprus and Greece.
"The Chancellor welcomed the most recent positive signals and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean," the German government said in its statement. "She stressed that it was now important to make progress in the dialogue."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936 - RKI
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows - Germany's Weber
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,729 to 2,141,665 - RKI
France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital
Russia must immediately set free peaceful demonstrators, Germany says