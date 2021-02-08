Left Menu

Miners, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Arrow Global soars

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.1%, led lower by technology-related firms. Arrow Global Group surged 23.4% after TDR Capital made a fourth offer for the European investor and asset manager at a price of 305 pence per share.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:39 IST
Miners, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Arrow Global soars
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday as mining and energy stocks tracked strong gains in commodity prices, while Arrow Global surged after private equity firm TDR Capital raised its buyout offer for the asset manager. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.5%, boosted by the likes of miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group and oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

Financial firms were also among the biggest gainers throughout the day. "The progress we are seeing regarding to COVID cases and fatality is very positive here in the UK," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

"There seems to be a very good progress being made on the U.S. stimulus package as well and that's giving the market a boost." The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 33% from its March 2020 lows, led by a raft of stimulus, but a surge in infections and widespread lockdowns recently have slowed economic growth. The index has also lagged its U.S. and European peers, which are up 77% and 52%, respectively.

All eyes this week will be on British GDP and manufacturing data for clues about the pace of the economic rebound. Global stock markets reached record high on hopes that a $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 aid package will be passed as soon as this month.

Shares of British retailers were subdued as some of the biggest retailers, including supermarket chain Tesco and bookstore Waterstones have urged the government to permanently cut business rates if it wants physical stores to survive in the age of mass online shopping. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.1%, led lower by technology-related firms.

Arrow Global Group surged 23.4% after TDR Capital made a fourth offer for the European investor and asset manager at a price of 305 pence per share. Online fashion retailer Boohoo fell 4.8% after it bought Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds ($34.6 million), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government mulling privilege notice against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegations against judiciary

By Pragya Kaushika The government is mulling a breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress TMC member of Parliament Mahua Moitra for making allegations against the judiciary.Sources in the government said remarks of TMC MP will n...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021