Oppn unable to tell which provisions are against farmers' interest: JD(U) in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:21 IST
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the opposition leaders have failed to highlight any provision in the three farm laws that could detrimental to farmers.

''We want to know what is the real problem that the farmers are facing because none of the members who raised the issue (of farm laws) could explain how any provision is not in the interest of farmers,'' Singh said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to Parliament.

He said farmers want their crop production to rise and good prices for their produce. ''Farmers want only these two things. I am unable to understand the reason for their protest,'' Singh said.

Shiv Shena's Prataprao Jadhav alleged farmers ''will lose their freedom and become bonded labourers'' if the three farm laws are implemented.

''No one would know better than the farmers the problems which these three laws could create. We passed the three laws sitting in AC halls of Parliament. I want to know how many members in this House have actually toiled in the fields like farmers,'' Jadhav said.

He said for nearly three months the farmers have been protesting and ''many also committed suicide but no one is ready to listen to them''.

''Who is benefiting from the three laws? Why is the government so stubborn not to repeal the three laws,'' Jadhav said.

He said the farmers were toiling in the fields even during the coronavirus lockdown. ''We were expecting that the government would take some firm steps for the farmers'', but instead these laws were passed, Jadhav said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for 70 days demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

