House collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, five rescued

As many as five people, including three in critical condition, have been rescued from a house that collapsed in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the fire service department, at least six fire tenders have reached the spot after a call about the house collapse was received at around 10.30 am

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

