House collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, five rescued
As many as five people, including three in critical condition, have been rescued from a house that collapsed in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:32 IST
As many as five people, including three in critical condition, have been rescued from a house that collapsed in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Tuesday.
According to the fire service department, at least six fire tenders have reached the spot after a call about the house collapse was received at around 10.30 am
The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)