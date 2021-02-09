Left Menu

UN chief welcomes Colombia’s ‘act of solidarity’ with 1.7 million Venezuelans

The United Nations Secretary-General, on Monday, applauded the announcement by the President of Colombia that the country will provide temporary protection to all Venezuelans on its territory.

UN News | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:33 IST
UN chief welcomes Colombia’s ‘act of solidarity’ with 1.7 million Venezuelans
The statement also noted that the announcement came at a time when Colombia faces the unrelenting health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The measure announced by Iván Duque Márquez earlier in the day, granted "Temporary Protections Status" to about 1.7 million Venezuelans for ten years, many of whom lacked regular status, affecting their ability to access essential services, protection and assistance.

"This important act of solidarity will allow approximately a third of the 5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region to formally access services and contribute to the Colombian economy", said a statement issued by the spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres.

The statement also noted that the announcement came at a time when Colombia faces the unrelenting health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The inclusion of Venezuelan refugees and migrants will contribute to the pandemic recovery process and enable Venezuelans in Colombia to access the country's health and other basic services", it added.

The Secretary-General also reiterated the commitment of the United Nations "to accompany and support the Government and people of Colombia in their efforts to respond to the needs of vulnerable Colombians and Venezuelans."

'A life-changing gesture'

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who is currently on a mission to Colombia also welcomed the announcement, highlighting that the "bold humanitarian gesture" serves as an example for the region and the rest of the world.

"It is a life-changing gesture for the 1.7 million displaced Venezuelans who will now benefit from added protection, security and stability while they are away from home," Mr Grandi said.

"We applaud Colombia for its extraordinary generosity and its commitment to ensuring protection for displaced Venezuelans. This decision serves as a model of pragmatism and humanity", he added.

'An example to the world'

Also on Monday, António Vitorino, Director General of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) highlighted that the Colombian move is key to facilitating Venezuelan refugees and migrants socio-economic integration and access to the national health system and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

"The Government of Colombia has once again shown both great solidarity and leadership. Its decision serves as an example to the world," Mr Vitorino said.

According to UNHCR, with the coronavirus pandemic compounding needs throughout the region, many Venezuelan refugees and migrants, as well as local communities, struggle to survive amid worsening poverty, job losses, evictions, hunger, and a lack of food and access to medical treatment.

Among others, the Temporary Protection Status will provide Venezuelans access to basic services including the national health system and COVID-19 vaccination plans, said the UN refugee agency, adding that regularization is also key to long-term solutions, including access to the job market, which in turn serves to lessen the dependency of people on humanitarian assistance while also contributing to the country's post-pandemic socio-economic recovery.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Baluni meets power minister to discuss rehabilitation in Uttarakhand

BJP MP Anil Baluni met Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the flash floods in Uttarakhand following a possible glacier burst, and how the ministry can further help the affected peop...

After shocking documentary, Britney Spears receives support from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, shes faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle....

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

CIC refuses to disclose minutes of selection committee meetings to appoint Lokpal

The CIC has refused to allow disclosure of minutes of selection committee meetings to choose the chairperson and members of anti-graft body Lokpal.Over two years since an application seeking records pertaining to the selection of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021