ICAR and BEE sign MoU to create awareness for energy-efficient pump sets

An MoU was signed between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, to create awareness for energy-efficient pump sets and operational practices so as to adopt energy and resource-efficient approaches. The MoU was effective from 25th July 2018 to 31 March 2020.

The following benefits were derived by the farmers:

Awareness of energy efficiency and conservation in agricultural practices, particularly in using agriculture pump sets, tractors and other machines.

Improving fuel efficiency and water resource use efficiency thereby reducing the cost of cultivation so as to increase farmers' income in harmony with strategies of "Per drop more crop" and "Doubling Farmers' income".

The steps being taken by the government are to coordinate with State Designated Agencies (SDAs)/ Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) for successfully organizing the farmers training sessions and to provide training materials to SDAs/ Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) for effectively imparting training to farmers and to provide financial support to KVKs through SDAs for organizing the same.

As part of MoU, ICAR has facilitated in identifying suitable KVKs for organizing training sessions in each of the enlisted states i.e. Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. Facilitation was done for organizing Farmers Training Sessions and creating awareness at identified KVKs located in selected States.

KVKs engaged suitable officers from regional/state agriculture department for imparting the training to farmers on the related subject. Also, KVKs mobilizes local farmers and other stakeholders for participation in training sessions.

During 2018-19 and 2019-20, 49 KVKs organized training programs on energy efficiency (BEE), in which 3644 farmers participated.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

