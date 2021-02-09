Left Menu

Railways register highest ever loading figures in January 2021

Railways registered the highest loading figures with 119.79 MT in January 2021. Earlier the highest figure was recorded in March 2019 with 119.74 MT.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Railways registered the highest loading figures with 119.79 MT in January 2021. Earlier the highest figure was recorded in March 2019 with 119.74 MT. According to the press information bureau, on mission mode, Indian Railways' Freight loading for the last few months had crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period. It was expected that cumulative freight loading would surpass last year's freight loading figures.

As per the statistics till Monday for February, the railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which were including 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of food grains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). It was worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts were also being given in Railways to make its freight movement very attractive, the statement said.

It also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had been used by the Railways as an opportunity to improve all-around efficiencies and performances. In order to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, the Ministry of Railways held meetings with the top leadership of iron and steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles, and logistics service providers. (ANI)

