Army Commander Southern Command interacts with Kashmir Women Cricket team

On 09th February 2021, Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command interacted with the Women Cricket team from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir alongwith members of the Aseem Foundation at Headquarters Southern Command, Pune. All Women's Cricket team from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is visiting Pune and Mumbai from 04 February to 15 February 2021 as an initiative by the Pune based Aseem Foundation and Indian Army to promote sports and enhance interaction between the population from border areas and the mainland of the country.

During his interaction, Lieutenant General JS Nain, stressed upon the importance of sincerity, dedication, hard work and humility in all actions, while reaffirming the Indian Army's unstinted support and resolve towards promoting development in the remote regions with special emphasis on women empowerment. He encouraged students to be part of the Super 30 programme which is an initiative to prepare the local students for joining IIT's.

The noble initiative has gained prominence due to the positive results of its students each year and is very popular amongst the IIT aspirants from the Union Territory. The Army Commander in his interaction reached out to the players and motivated them to strive for excellence in all their endeavours while felicitating each member of the Women's Cricket team and Aseem Foundation.

The team will be playing four friendly cricket matches with local women's team at Pune and would also be visiting Mumbai during the tour. Yesterday, the team visited Aundh Military Station where they interacted with officials and troops of Shivneri Brigade and got a first-hand glimpse of Army life and training activities in a peace station.

