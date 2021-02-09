Left Menu

Army Commander Southern Command interacts with Kashmir Women Cricket team

The noble initiative has gained prominence due to the positive results of its students each year and is very popular amongst the IIT aspirants from the Union Territory. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:36 IST
Army Commander Southern Command interacts with Kashmir Women Cricket team
The Army Commander in his interaction reached out to the players and motivated them to strive for excellence in all their endeavours while felicitating each member of the Women’s Cricket team and Aseem Foundation. Image Credit: Twitter(@IaSouthern)

On 09th February 2021, Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command interacted with the Women Cricket team from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir alongwith members of the Aseem Foundation at Headquarters Southern Command, Pune. All Women's Cricket team from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is visiting Pune and Mumbai from 04 February to 15 February 2021 as an initiative by the Pune based Aseem Foundation and Indian Army to promote sports and enhance interaction between the population from border areas and the mainland of the country.

During his interaction, Lieutenant General JS Nain, stressed upon the importance of sincerity, dedication, hard work and humility in all actions, while reaffirming the Indian Army's unstinted support and resolve towards promoting development in the remote regions with special emphasis on women empowerment. He encouraged students to be part of the Super 30 programme which is an initiative to prepare the local students for joining IIT's.

The noble initiative has gained prominence due to the positive results of its students each year and is very popular amongst the IIT aspirants from the Union Territory. The Army Commander in his interaction reached out to the players and motivated them to strive for excellence in all their endeavours while felicitating each member of the Women's Cricket team and Aseem Foundation.

The team will be playing four friendly cricket matches with local women's team at Pune and would also be visiting Mumbai during the tour. Yesterday, the team visited Aundh Military Station where they interacted with officials and troops of Shivneri Brigade and got a first-hand glimpse of Army life and training activities in a peace station.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fines, jail term for breach of UK's new COVID-19 travel rules

The UK on Tuesday introduced a series of enhanced new measures for travellers entering its borders, including fines of up to 10,000 pounds and a 10-year jail term for the most extreme breaches of quarantine rules from a red list of countrie...

Science News Roundup: UAE's Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab mission; An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UAEs Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars is set to reach the red planet and enter its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month, 494 ...

KZN MEC leads Learner Transport inspection programme ahead of AY2021

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Kwazi Mshengu are satisfied with the condition of vehicles that will be transporting learners as part of the Provincial Learner Transport Programme.Mshengu led the Provincial ...

Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

Police cracked down on demonstrators opposing Myanmars military coup, firing warning shots and shooting water cannons to disperse crowds that took to the streets again Tuesday in defiance of rules making protests illegal.Water cannons were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021