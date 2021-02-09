Left Menu

18th edition of BioAsia to focus on COVID-19

Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, will focus on Covid-19, Global Health, Pharma, and MedTech.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:38 IST
18th edition of BioAsia to focus on COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, will focus on Covid-19, Global Health, Pharma, and MedTech. The conference, which will be held on February 22 and 23 in Hyderabad, will provide a unique opportunity to Pharma and Biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, Academic Institutions, Scientists and Researchers, Policy Makers, and Regulatory Experts across the globe to discuss the Coronavirus and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry, according to a release.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe. Principal Secretary of Information and Technology Department Jayesh Ranjan said the state government has worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry and has seen significant success.

Commenting on BioAsia 2021 and the role of the Telangana state life sciences industry, Ranjan said that Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. "We have worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry and have seen significant success. Today, Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. Over the years, BioAsia has played a critical part in uniting the worldwide business pioneers, scientists, policymakers, academia, and investor community together on one platform talking about the new opportunities and creating systems to succeed," he said.

While commenting on BioAsia 2021, Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, said that the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry. "We are expecting this 18th Edition of BioAsia 2021 to be bigger than all previous editions. With the theme 'Move the Needle', the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry like India's role in vaccines, learnings from COVID-19, digital health, trends in the pharmaceutical, and medical devices industry, etc. There is considerable interest from corporates, academia as well as start-ups to participate in the event," he said.

"BioAsia has grown in reputation and has emerged as one of the leading life sciences events in Asia and also globally, benefitting from its extraordinary participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees, Breakthrough Prize Awardees, and eminent industry leaders, among others," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in currency reform puts donor support for Sudan at risk

Sudans new cabinet faces pressure to push through rapid currency reform or risk endangering its path to debt relief and to international financial support for its shaky political transition, diplomats and analysts say. Failure to devalue th...

6 projects recommended for special package under investment promotion scheme

Six projects in Rajasthan have been recommended for consideration of special package under the states investment promotion scheme.The suggestions were made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, accor...

Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

There was heavy uproar in the first general body meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation where an annual budget of Rs 783.60 crore was passed.The budget was presented by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who said during her speech that ther...

J&K: DDC members from Budgam hold protest, demand re-election for chairman's post

A group of elected District Development Council DDC members from Budgam on Tuesday held a protest here, demanding re-election for the post of chairperson.The group protested at the National Conference NC headquarters Nawai-Subah after meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021