Man held in Vadodara for looting train passengers, goods worth Rs 7 lakh seized

The Vadodara Railway Police here on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man from Pali, Rajasthan for allegedly looting people by intoxicating them on-board long-distance trains. The accused has been identified as Govind Ram Servi.

BS Jadhav, Deputy SP of Railway Police, Vadodara, Gujarat said that the accused has admitted to having committed 11 crimes of loot. "The accused used to befriend passengers on long-distance trains and offer them juice or cold drinks laced with sedatives," the police said.

The police also seized goods worth Rs 7 lakh from his possession. (ANI)

