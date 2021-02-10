Left Menu

Man held in Vadodara for looting train passengers, goods worth Rs 7 lakh seized

The Vadodara Railway Police here on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man from Pali, Rajasthan for allegedly looting people by intoxicating them on-board long-distance trains.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Vadodara Railway Police here on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man from Pali, Rajasthan for allegedly looting people by intoxicating them on-board long-distance trains. The accused has been identified as Govind Ram Servi.

BS Jadhav, Deputy SP of Railway Police, Vadodara, Gujarat said that the accused has admitted to having committed 11 crimes of loot. "The accused used to befriend passengers on long-distance trains and offer them juice or cold drinks laced with sedatives," the police said.

The police also seized goods worth Rs 7 lakh from his possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

