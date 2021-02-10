Suspects arrested after NCB seizes drugs in Maharashtra

In an ongoing search, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a few people and seized drugs in Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra, the NCB official informed on Wednesday.

The search operations started after the arrest of a drug trafficker Ibrahim Mujawar in Mumbai's Andheri area on Saturday. 100 grams of Mephedrone was also seized from his possession.

The NCB officials said that the probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

