Left Menu

Suspects arrested after NCB seizes drugs in Maharashtra

In an ongoing search, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a few people and seized drugs in Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra, the NCB official informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:16 IST
Suspects arrested after NCB seizes drugs in Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an ongoing search, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a few people and seized drugs in Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra, the NCB official informed on Wednesday.

The search operations started after the arrest of a drug trafficker Ibrahim Mujawar in Mumbai's Andheri area on Saturday. 100 grams of Mephedrone was also seized from his possession.

The NCB officials said that the probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year

Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine annually, its managing director told Reuters on Wednesday. The countrys inoculation drive i...

IPL 2021: RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Bangar as the new batting consultant ahead of Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Bangar comes with a vast experience of having coached the national team and also ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1755 VENUS KNOCKED OUT BY ITALIAN QUALIFIERSeven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams c...

Twitter says will not fully comply with India govt orders to take down some accounts

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modis government to take down some accounts as it does not believe the orders are consistent with Indian law. It has permanently suspended some a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021