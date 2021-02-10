Left Menu

Kenya launches $34 mln project to tackle effects of climate change

Kenya on Wednesday launched a $34 million project aimed at cushioning the effects of drought caused by climate change, targeting communities living in arid regions of the country.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:32 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Kenya on Wednesday launched a $34 million project aimed at cushioning the effects of drought caused by climate change, targeting communities living in arid regions of the country. Finance and environment ministry officials said the five-year Green Climate Fund would go towards helping 620,000 people in 11 regional counties in arid and semi-arid areas and would aim to restore over 500,000 hectares of rangelands.

Keriako Tobiko, the minister for environment and forestry, said these areas account for 80% of the East African country's land mass, and were more susceptible to the effects of climate change. "These areas and communities living in these areas are most vulnerable; pastoral communities, nomadic communities and really this programme helps to address the most deserving of cases," Tobiko told an online briefing at the project's launch.

Kenya loses 2.0–2.4% of its gross domestic product annually due to effects of climate change, such as drought and floods, according to a 2018 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics study. The study also showed droughts cost Kenya 8% of GDP every five years.

