PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:59 IST
KCR lashes out at Congress, but spares BJP; seeks votes in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Seeking votes for TRS in the soonto be held Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, Telangana Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress,saying that the grand old party had ignored development duringits tenure in the state.

He, however, spared the BJP, which otherwise was alwaysunder his attack.

Speaking in a public meeting at Haliya about 135 km fromhere, Rao said he would not seek votes in the next Assemblyelections (in 2023) if the promised irrigation projects werenot completed in the next one and half years.

Nagarjuna Sagar will be going for the bypoll as sittingTRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah died in December last.

''Rs 2500 crore worth lift irrigation schemes will betaken up in the district.

If we dont complete these projects, we will not seekvotes in the next elections.

We will work hard to complete all the projects in one andhalf years, Rao said.

Blaming Congress for the backwardness of Nalgondadistrict, Rao said if his Government takes up projects, theopposition party levels allegations that there are kickbacks.

Rao sought to know whether the Nagarjuna Sagar Project,which was constructed during the Congress regime, was taken upfor kickbacks.

He said Rs 1,000 crore would allotted in the comingBudget for the welfare of Dalits under the ''CM DalitEmpowerment Fund'' and he would personally monitor it.

Rao lost his cool when some people at the meetingallegedly tried to distract it by showing some papers andordered the police to take them out.

''There are several dogs like you.Police... take them out.

Take papers..whatever they want to give...They are just ahandful (in the meeting).

If we are determined, there will not be any trace of you.

You will become dust,'' an annoyed KCR said.

He quoted a Telugu proverb which says that 'new beggars'(someone who has taken up the profession now) have no timesense and likened the BJP to them.

KCR said if any party has an opinion they also couldconvene meetings and convey what they wanted to the people.

But it was not good to disturb meetings of other parties ''So don't resort to senseless activities. If you haveanything to say you also hold a public meeting. People willdecide.

Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing themis not good culture. None will appreciate it and in the comingdays people will teach you a lesson.

I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limitto our patience.

If you cross the limits, we know what to do,'' he said.

