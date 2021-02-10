Fire breaks out in some houses in Shima due to gas leak
A fire broke out in some houses along a hillside in Shimla on Wednesday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:18 IST
A fire broke out in some houses along a hillside in Shimla on Wednesday.
Locals allege that the fire broke out due to gas leakage.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
