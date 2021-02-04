Left Menu

Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Feb 4 PTI Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Most parts of Shimla district including Shimla city, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Kufri and its upper parts, several places in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra districts and most places in Lahul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts received light to heavy snowfall on Thursday, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:14 IST
Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred at most places in the hill state on Thursday, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Most parts of Shimla district including Shimla city, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Kufri and its upper parts, several places in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra districts and most places in Lahul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts received light to heavy snowfall on Thursday, he added. Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla city received the first snowfall of 2021 on Thursday. The temperature in the state decreased by several notches and a number of roads were blocked due to snow, officials said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Kufri and Dalhousie settled at minus 1.1 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla and Manali registered a low of 1.8 and degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added. Meanwhile, bypass road near ISBT in Shimla was closed due to an uprooted tree, a police official said.

Several upper roads in Shimla district including Dhalli to Fagu on National Highway-5 were closed for traffic, they added. The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain, snowfall in mid and high hills of the state on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looked to Glenn McGrath for inspiration, emulated his seam position: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that he emulated Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath during his early days in cricket. Bhuvneshwar, who has played 114 ODIs and 21 Tests for India, said that McGraths line and length impressed him whi...

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing.It is imperative that this Cou...

Iran: Human rights experts condemn execution of Baloch minority prisoner

The experts said they were shocked that the execution of Javid Dehghan, on 30 January, was carried out despite their urgent appeal last week to the Iranian Government to halt it, as well as calls by the UN human rights office OHCHR and the ...

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021