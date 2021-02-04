Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred at most places in the hill state on Thursday, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Most parts of Shimla district including Shimla city, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Kufri and its upper parts, several places in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra districts and most places in Lahul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts received light to heavy snowfall on Thursday, he added. Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla city received the first snowfall of 2021 on Thursday. The temperature in the state decreased by several notches and a number of roads were blocked due to snow, officials said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Kufri and Dalhousie settled at minus 1.1 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla and Manali registered a low of 1.8 and degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added. Meanwhile, bypass road near ISBT in Shimla was closed due to an uprooted tree, a police official said.

Several upper roads in Shimla district including Dhalli to Fagu on National Highway-5 were closed for traffic, they added. The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain, snowfall in mid and high hills of the state on February 5.

