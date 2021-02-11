Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies will air live in US

... ...
... ...
Streaming platform Netflix is adapting Redwall, the childrens fantasy novels, into a feature film and TV series.According to Variety, the announcement comes as the streamer signed a new rights deal with publisher Penguin Random House Childr...
Arming each participant with a paddle, bucket, sieve and picker stick, Clean Up Kayak is a tour of Australias Sydney Harbour with a difference.The sole objective, says founder Laura Stone, is to clear rubbish from the harbour - and business...
The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, is set to step down over sexist remarks, media reported on Thursday, a resignation likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the Games later this ye...
The Central government has conveyed to Twitter officials that the manner in which the social media giant officially allows fake, unverified, and automated bot accounts to be operated on its platform, raises doubts about its commitment to tr...