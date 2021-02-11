Mizoram reports 2 new COVID-19, active count at 22

Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 4,390, including 4,359 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll in the state stood at 9. Meanwhile, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases, 1,05,73,372 recoveries and 1,55,360 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)