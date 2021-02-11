Left Menu

Mizoram reports 2 new COVID-19, active count at 22

Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 4,390, including 4,359 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll in the state stood at 9. Meanwhile, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases, 1,05,73,372 recoveries and 1,55,360 deaths. (ANI)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

