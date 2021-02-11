Mizoram reports 2 new COVID-19, active count at 22
Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:24 IST
Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 4,390, including 4,359 recoveries.
The coronavirus death toll in the state stood at 9. Meanwhile, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases, 1,05,73,372 recoveries and 1,55,360 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- state health department
- Union Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles & Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Dept seize heroin worth Rs 42.80 lakh
Heroin worth Rs 42.8 lakhs seized in Mizoram by Assam Rifles
Mizoram reports 1 new COVID-19 case, tally rises to 4,363
3 fresh COVID positive cases take Mizoram's tally to 4,362
Mizoram Assembly Budget Session from Feb 23