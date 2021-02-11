Left Menu

Pharma student kidnapped, sexually assaulted by auto driver in Telangana

A pharmacy student was kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver and his aides at Keesara of Telangana.

ANI | Malkajgiri (Telangana) | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A pharmacy student was kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver and his aides at Keesara of Telangana. Deputy Commissioner of Police, IPS Rakshita K Murthy said the police were informed about the kidnapping of the girl and since her phone was switched on, they immediately started tracking it.

"Around 6:29 PM, we received a dial 100 call at Keesara Police Station stating that a girl in that colony was kidnapped. So immediately we formed teams of different officers of nearby police stations. We took the phone number of the victim from her parents, her phone was on, we went tracing forward. Then around 7:50 pm, we were able to trace her at Gatkesar and shifted the victim to Hospital in Medipally," Murthy said. The victim told the police that she was heading towards her house in an auto when the driver drove past her stop in high speed and at the next stop they took her in a van where they hit her and then carried her to Gatkesar Railway track and then to Anojiguda.

"The victim stated that while she was heading towards her house she boarded a seven-seater auto, where two other passengers boarded the auto at Rampally Chowrasta. They then got down and next stop was her stop. But then the auto driver went at very high speed and then at Yamanpet, there was a person waiting with a van, then they left the auto there and took her in the van, they hit her a little. They took her to Gatkesar Railway track and more two persons added there, by then they got a call that Police is on alert, as we were patrolling by tracking her location. They then again took her from that place to outskirts in Anojiguda under Gatkesar limits and they ran away from there," DGP added. Doctor Sowjanya Reddy, who treated the victim, said, "she (victim) was having injuries on her head and legs and was sexually assaulted by the people who kidnapped her. Currently, the victim is out of danger." (ANI)

