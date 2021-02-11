Left Menu

PM called farmers' protest sacred after facing flak for 'andolanjivi' remark: Farmer leader Rajewal

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the farmers agitation against the new agri laws sacred after facing flak for his andolanjivi remark.

PTI | Groesbeek | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:39 IST
PM called farmers' protest sacred after facing flak for 'andolanjivi' remark: Farmer leader Rajewal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the farmers' agitation against the new agri laws ''sacred'' after facing flak for his 'andolanjivi' remark. Prime Minister Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday had asserted that he holds the farmers' agitation ''sacred'' and had made a fresh appeal to them to resume talks with the Centre. Two days earlier, during his speech in Rajya Sabha, Modi had sought to make a distinction between 'andolankari' (agitators) and 'andolanjivi', a barb for people who jump from one protest to another.

The 'andolanjivi' remark was criticised by opposition parties, including the Congress, and the farmer unions protesting against the laws at various Delhi border points since last November.

The ''black'' farm laws will destroy the farming community, Rajewal, who is the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said while addressing a well-attended 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Jagraon in Ludhiana, a first such in Punjab.

Recently, a series of 'mahapanchayats' were held in neighbouring Haryana against the laws and three of these were addressed by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who along with farmers has been protesting at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for over two months.

''Today he (Modi) says it is a 'pavitra andolan' (sacred agitation). He earlier called you parasites. He had said they are in the habit of holding protests. But when it (the remarks) was opposed throughout the world then he said it is a 'pavitra andolan','' said Rajewal referring to the prime minister's address in Parliament on Monday.

Modi in Rajya Sabha had also slammed the mushrooming of a new breed of 'andolanjivi' -- professional protestors -- who can be seen at every agitation. These ''parasites feast on every agitation,'' he had said, asking the country to guard against them.

Speaking at the 'mahapanchayat', Rajewal claimed that he had met many prime ministers. ''But I find today's PM as the biggest 'dramebaaz' and the biggest liar,'' he alleged.

Slamming the farm laws, Rajewal said the legislations are entirely ''wrong''.

The BKU (Rajewal) president claimed that the Centre brought these farm laws despite agriculture being a state subject.

He claimed that these laws were framed for carrying out ''trade'' and pleasing corporate houses, and not for farmers.

Rajewal said the farm agitation has become a ''mass movement.'' Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Rajewal said he suspects that with these new farm laws, farmers after a certain period would be at the ''mercy'' of private companies as government mandis would cease to exist.

The Centre has been told that these laws will destroy government mandis (wholesale markets) and corporates will set up private 'mandis' and then ''loot'' people, he said.

Farmers will not be able to sell their marketable surplus once government mandis shut down, Rajewal said as he appealed to farmers to keep their agitation peaceful.

''The struggle may be long. But if we remain peaceful and non-violent, we shall certainly win,'' he said.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also hit out at the Centre for bringing the ''anti-farmer'' laws and exhorted people to prepare for a ''long battle''.

''We had never asked for favours like contract farming, alternative marketing from the government. Why did a need arise to bring them,'' he asked.

Ugrahan said that the government was trying to ''impose a globally failed model'' of agricultural system on farmers. Over 80 per cent of farmers, especially small cultivators, will lose their landholdings to corporates because of the laws, he claimed.

''We will not allow these laws to be implemented,'' he said.

Manjit Singh Dhaner, vice president of BKU (Dakaunda), Kulwant Singh Sandhu of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha and Harinder Singh Lakhowal of BKU (Lakhowal) were also present at them ahapanchayat, which was attended by a women in large numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel asks govt to take concrete steps to fill 1,440 vacancies in 717 KVKs

A parliamentary panel on Thursday pulled up the Centre and asked it to take concrete measures to fill 1,440 vacancies in 717 Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs, most of which are under administrative control of state governments.Of the total 717 KV...

Lockdown in Germany will last "not one day longer" than necessary: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her strategy to tackle the coronavirus in the country after Wednesdays announcement that the countrys lockdown will be extended until March 7. According to CNN, Germany is now dealing wit...

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws , says "only 4 people running this country -- 'Hum do, Hamare do'"

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers and that the coun...

Decision to scrap one-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year, told BCI to SC

The Bar Council of India BCI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that its decision to scrap the one-year LL.M programme and derecognise foreign LL.M will be brought into force only from the academic year 2022-23. A Bench of Chief Justice of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021