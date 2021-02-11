Left Menu

Advocate Mashabane re-appointed as Constitutional Development DG

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:57 IST
Mashabane represents South Africa who currently holds the Chairship of Cybercrime Group of Experts in Vienna.  Image Credit: Twitter / DIRCO South Africa

Advocate Doctor Mashabane has returned to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development following his appointment by Cabinet as the Director-General of the department.

From 2018 to date, he served as the elected Chair of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy and he also served as South Africa's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations in New York between 2011 and 2015.

Mashabane represents South Africa who currently holds the Chairship of Cybercrime Group of Experts in Vienna.

He was also appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as one of 25 members of Governmental Group of Experts on Cybersecurity and International Peace and Security.

Advocate Mashabane returns to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development having started there in 2002 in the Constitutional Development branch.

He has over 15-years' experience at a senior management level in public service.

He is currently registered at the University of Johannesburg for his Doctoral Degree. Advocate Mashabane holds a Masters in Law (International Human Rights Law) from the University of Pretoria.

In a statement on Thursday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola congratulated Advocate Mashabane on his new appointment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

