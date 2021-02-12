Left Menu

Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

A retail outlet of organic products based in Telangana's Hyderabad is providing an experiential learning space for the youth who 'face learning challenges' to give them opportunities to learn entrepreneurship in Telangana's Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:10 IST
Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad
Team of 'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar'. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A retail outlet of organic products based in Telangana's Hyderabad is providing an experiential learning space for the youth who 'face learning challenges' to give them opportunities to learn entrepreneurship in Telangana's Hyderabad. 'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar', was started by Suparna Bajaj who came up with the idea of an experiential space for the youths like her son Shiv who have a learning disability. This place gives them space where they are given the freedom to learn, think and experiment.

Further, it developed into a set up where they learn all the processes of entrepreneurship. "Swaach is not a normal shop that sells organic food but it also provides experiential learning of entrepreneurship to the young adults who learn differently and slowly," the founder of 'Swaach' Suparna Bajaj told ANI.

"This has been set up so that the youngsters can learn entrepreneurship and can run a small business for themselves in the future," Bajaj said. Bajaj said that currently there are three young adults who run the shop. "Through this small scale business, they are mentored and taught how to deal with vendors in a small scale business set up. They deal with package, delivery, and bill. This helps them to improve their respective skills and built up a community for sustainable living," she added.

Shailaja who is working at the truck for three years now said, "I have been doing customers' bills, consolidated sheets and vendor management." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices flat amid mixed global cues, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were flat with a positive bias during early hours on Friday but IT stocks surged ahead with some gains. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 64 points or 0.12 per cent at 51,596 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher b...

Forces ready to stand up to China, PM Modi is not: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the situation in Eastern Ladakh and alleged that even if the armed forces are ready to stand up to Chinese, the Prime Minister is not. He further termed the Pri...

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over disengagement agreement with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government over its agreement with China on disengagement in eastern Ladakh, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese.His attack on the gov...

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Australia will introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabets Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content next week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.Australia is on course to become the first country to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021