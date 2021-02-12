Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Yavatmal on Feb 20

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait willhold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and a public rallyin Yavatmaldistrict of Maharashtra on February 20, an office-bearer ofSanyukt Kisan Morcha has said.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border pointsagainst three farm laws.

Its Maharashtra co-ordinator Sandip Gidde told PTI onThursday that Tikait, Yudveer Singh and several other leadersof the SKM will hold the Kisan Mahapanchayat and the publicmeeting at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city on February 20.

''Tikaitwants to start the Kisan Mahapanchayat inMaharashtra from Yavatmal, which has earned the dubiousdistinction of being the hotspot of farmers' suicides,'' hesaid.

Farmers from Vidarbha and parts of Maharashtraareexpected to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, for whichpermission has been sought from the authorities.

A police official from Yavatmal said the organisers ofhave sought permission for the event.

