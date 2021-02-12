Tokyo 2020 president Mori resigns after sexist remarks

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, Yoshiro Mori, said he is resigning on Friday, after he made sexist comments that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.

"If my presence causes trouble, our efforts so far have been brought to nothing," Mori told a meeting of senior officials of the Organising Committee.

