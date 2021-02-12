Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 president Mori resigns after sexist remarks

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:04 IST
Tokyo 2020 president Mori resigns after sexist remarks

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, Yoshiro Mori, said he is resigning on Friday, after he made sexist comments that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.

"If my presence causes trouble, our efforts so far have been brought to nothing," Mori told a meeting of senior officials of the Organising Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels

Democrats pushed half of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing USD 1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economica...

Petronet Dec qtr net up 30 pc on demand resurgence

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias largest gas importer, on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as demand reached pre-COVID levels.The companys net profit in October-December 2020, stood at Rs 878.47 crore, or Rs 5.8...

UK records coldest February night since 1955

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office. Informing about the harsh weather, the UK Met office tweeted, We can now confirm that last night was the ...

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021