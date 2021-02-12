Left Menu

Cong's Hooda charges govt of reducing budget for critical sectors, pension of jawans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Deeepender Singh Hooda on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government in the Rajya Sabha, saying those who talk of sensitivity have reduced the budget for the physically challenged, scientific research and pension of jawans.

There has always been a difference in what the government says and actually does, Hooda said participating in a debate on the budget in the Upper House. ''The government that talks of 'Atmanirbhar' India...of sensitivity... has reduced the budget for physically challenged, scientific research, for skill India....,'' he said.

''This government has the highest rate of unemployment in 70 years, it has the highest fuel rates in 70 years...It has created a huge void between the rich and the poor. One per cent of rich Indians hold 73 per cent of assets...There has been an increase of Rs 13 lakh crore in the wealth of 11 rich Indians,'' Hooda alleged.

Charging the government of betrayal to farmers, he said, ''We had hoped that this budget would answer the problems of farmers. It instead reduced the agricultural budget by 8.5 per cent. You look at the farm bills from the perspective of the rich corporates. Why is the government reluctant to legalise the MSP (minimum support price)?'' Asking the prime minister to take two steps forward and bring a package for the farmers, he questioned whether the farm laws were to benefit the big corporates.

During Hooda's speech, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur raised a point of order and said it was the BJP who implemented the Swaminathan Committee report and worked towards increasing the MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

