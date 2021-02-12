Govt will have to withdraw farm laws, even British could not stand before farmers: Rahul
Saying that the Centre will have to withdraw its farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said when the British could not stand before farmers of India, then who is Narendra Modi. Addressing his second farmers rally on Friday, Gandhi said 40 per cent people of the country are engaged in farming, which is the business of Bharat Mata.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:28 IST
Saying that the Centre will have to withdraw its farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said when the British could not stand before farmers of India, then who is Narendra Modi. Addressing his second farmers’ rally on Friday, Gandhi said 40 per cent people of the country are engaged in farming, which is the business of “Bharat Mata”. ''It is the business of 'Bharat Mata' which feeds the nation,'' he said at the rally held in Padampur town of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. He said the agitation against the laws will spread in the country as it is not linked to farmers alone. It is the issue of labourers, traders, small and medium businessmen and the middle class, he said.
