Left Menu

Govt should shun its stubborn attitude: Naresh Tikait

BKU national president Naresh Tikait on Friday said the deadlock over farm laws can be resolved if the government shuns its stubborn attitude and does not play with the honour of farmers.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:51 IST
Govt should shun its stubborn attitude: Naresh Tikait

BKU national president Naresh Tikait on Friday said the deadlock over farm laws can be resolved if the government shuns its “stubborn” attitude and does not play with the honour of farmers. When asked about the future course of action, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, ''It all depends on the government. If it sheds its stubborn attitude and stops playing with the honour of farmers, the matter can be resolved.'' On the question of foreigners’ support to the stir, Tikait said they have nothing to do with it.

“What is happening also goes to foreign countries. The image of government is getting maligned. Why you (government) allow such a situation,'' he said while on his way to Moradabad’s Bilari. Tikait said his message to farmers is, ''Peace is our weapon and it should be adopted.'' PTI ABN RDKRDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup

A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy. Human rights advocates issued statements Friday urging the countrys military leaders to drop t...

Over 30,500 people registered with SWADES Skill Card till Jan 25: Singh

Over 30,500 people have registered for SWADES Skill Card, out of which more than 24,500 citizens have returned from the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, till January 25, Parliament was informed...

UK Supreme Court allows Nigerians to sue Shell in English courts - ruling

The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell RDS in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater.Senior judges said UK-domi...

Dense fog in few places in UP, forecast for dry weather tomorrow

Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological office here said on Friday.No large change was seen in the day temperatures in all divisions of the state. They were appreciab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021