Govt should shun its stubborn attitude: Naresh Tikait

BKU national president Naresh Tikait on Friday said the deadlock over farm laws can be resolved if the government shuns its “stubborn” attitude and does not play with the honour of farmers. When asked about the future course of action, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, ''It all depends on the government. If it sheds its stubborn attitude and stops playing with the honour of farmers, the matter can be resolved.'' On the question of foreigners’ support to the stir, Tikait said they have nothing to do with it.

“What is happening also goes to foreign countries. The image of government is getting maligned. Why you (government) allow such a situation,'' he said while on his way to Moradabad’s Bilari. Tikait said his message to farmers is, ''Peace is our weapon and it should be adopted.'' PTI ABN RDKRDK

