Left Menu

GJEPC welcomes revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme; says scheme win-win for all

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC on Friday welcomed the latest changes by the government in the Gold Monetisation Scheme GMS, and said the scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India.The governments decision to include jewellers as collection and purity testing centres CPTCs and the introduction of SoP for retailers on how to operate under GMS is a welcome move, GJEPC said in a statement.GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, We welcome the governments decision...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:56 IST
GJEPC welcomes revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme; says scheme win-win for all

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday welcomed the latest changes by the government in the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), and said the scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India.

The government's decision to include jewellers as collection and purity testing centres (CPTCs) and the introduction of SoP for retailers on how to operate under GMS is a welcome move, GJEPC said in a statement.

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, ''We welcome the government's decision... We hope that the Indian Banks' Association will ensure seamless operation of GMS with the help of jewellers.'' He added that the revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India. ''This will not only benefit the consumer, retailer and banks, but the nation as well.'' The revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme covers several aspects to make it more accessible and simple, including enhancement of participation by banks in GMS, dematerialisation of medium-term and long-term gold deposit certificates, and incentivising jewellers to participate in the revamped gold deposit scheme, among others.

The government came out with the revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme on Wednesday.

''India is estimated to import around 700 tonnes of gold every year, and is the second largest in terms of gold consumption after China,'' Shah said.

He added that the dependency of gold import will come down significantly as there will be local gold metal in the system.

''We anticipate that gold import in the next 3 years will gradually reduce by 30 per cent, which will help the country with current account deficit,'' Shah said.

GJEPC Convener (Gold Jewellery and Other Precious Metal Jewellery Panel Committee) K Srinivasan said, ''Including jewellers as CPTCs is a welcome move. Jewellers will be benefited as it's an additional revenue for them and they will ensure that the scheme will be a great success.'' PTI SM HRShrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021