IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Statue of Unity, Jyotirlinga on Feb 27

In line with the Government of India's initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a deluxe train for "Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity" tour on February 27.

12-02-2021
The 597-feet tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In line with the Government of India's initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a deluxe train for "Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity" tour on February 27. The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung on February 27 and will cover two prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Omkareshwar along with the tallest statue in the world 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadia, Gujarat.

Tourists can board the train at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior stations. When it comes to facilities, the train features two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massagers.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation such as the first AC and second AC. Besides CCTV cameras, the train will have a deployment of private security guards for enhanced security. Besides the train fare, IRCTC is also offering onboard and off-board meals, hotel stay at respective destinations, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses and travel insurance for the passengers in the tour package.

Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister. The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. (ANI)

