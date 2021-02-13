QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day six of the Australian Open
Everyone who get one with my signature is doing a good thing and helping a kid." Karolina Muchova on releasing new face masks featuring her signature. Day six highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:48 IST
Quotes from day six of the Australian Open tennis championships on Saturday: * "It's my kind of way of dealing with the quarantine ... I like to share with people. If I can make your day or make you smile, that makes me happy." Elina Svitolina on engaging with fans on social media during quarantine in Melbourne.
* "I don't want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost." Karolina Pliskova when asked if she needs to fine-tune certain aspects of her game after suffering a third-round exit. * "Since everyone has to wear it, we tried to make it that people can actually buy them on my website. It goes to charity for sick little kids from my hometown. Everyone who get one with my signature is doing a good thing and helping a kid." Karolina Muchova on releasing new face masks featuring her signature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Australian Open
- Karolina
- Elina
- Peter
- Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova
ALSO READ
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis
Tennis-Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open
Sports News Roundup: Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine; Embiid carrying 76ers into matchup with Pacers and more
Tennis-India's Bopanna gets doubles boost with new Australian Open partner
PREVIEW-Tennis-Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players