First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday, ending the first phase of the Budget session which reported close to 100 per cent productivity and witnessed 13 privilege notices filed by MPs.

The House will reconvene on March 8 after recess.

The first phase of the Budget session started on January 29 with President's address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Budget was tabled on February 1.

Thereafter, house proceedings washed out for four consecutive days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on farm issues. To compensate the session's lost time, the House sat till midnight for several days in a trot.

As a result, of the total 50 hours available, the house sat for more than 49 hours and the overall productivity was 99.5 per cent. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Budget session of Parliament ran smoothly and transacted important business even beyond midnight.

He said in the first part of the Budget session, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours. The house lost an effective time of 43 minutes due to disruptions. The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.

The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.

The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.

The session would conclude on April 8.

