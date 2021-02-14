Left Menu

If Ganga river in Kanpur can be cleaned, Delhi govt should do same with Yamuna: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if the Ganga river could be cleaned in Kanpur then the Delhi government should clean the Yamuna river in the national capital.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:21 IST
UP Chief Minister speaking in Mathura on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if the Ganga river could be cleaned in Kanpur then the Delhi government should clean the Yamuna river in the national capital. "If Ganga in Kanpur can be cleaned then Delhi government should clean the Yamuna in Delhi," Adityanath said in Mathura at an event.

Highlighting the benefits of Namami Gange Programme, the Chief Minister claimed that not even a single drop of sewage water is discharged in the river at Kanpur under this programme. "With the Namami Gange programme, not even a single drop of sewage water is discharged in Ganga, at Kanpur. Kanpur is the critical point for Ganga, similarly, Delhi is for river Yamuna," he said.

'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Thakur Bankebihari temple during his visit. He met the saints and seers at the Swami Gyanananda's ashram where he served them food.

"Prayagraj Kumbh Mela was a grand and divine event, with proper security and sanitation which became an example of development in the religious tourism sector," Adityanath said. He also reviewed the projects of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad while highlighting the state administration's efforts to make the government schemes available to all people of the state. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

