Harry and Meghan expecting second child -Sky News reports

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3ql0im7, citing a spokesperson.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child", Sky News quoted their spokesperson as saying on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)