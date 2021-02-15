Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donates silver brick to Ram temple trust

The Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust has donated a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram Temple here in Ayodhya. Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust chairman of Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal said that the donation will send a message that Lord Ram is center of belief of Dalits of the country.

"We have donated a silver brick to Ram Temple trust. We are sending the message that Lord Ram is the centre of belief of Dalits. Adivasis were with Lord Ram when he went to fourteen-year exile to forest. We want that a grand temple to be built in Ayodhya for Lord Ram," he said. Anil Mishra, a member of the Temple trust overseeing the construction, welcomed the Ambedkar trust's donation of silver brick for Ram temple, stating that people are donating to the trust wholeheartedly.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple. (ANI)

