Left Menu

Japan's quake-rattled utility has adequate generation capacity

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power has adequate electricity generation capacity to meet demand, a spokesman said on Monday, after a large earthquake at the weekend knocked out several big fossil-fuelled power stations. The quake of magnitude 7.3 injured more than 150 causing damage throughout the northern region, including Fukushima, in a further test of a beleaguered electricity grid brought close to blackout last month by cold weather.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:40 IST
Japan's quake-rattled utility has adequate generation capacity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power has adequate electricity generation capacity to meet demand, a spokesman said on Monday, after a large earthquake at the weekend knocked out several big fossil-fuelled power stations.

The quake of magnitude 7.3 injured more than 150 causing damage throughout the northern region, including Fukushima, in a further test of a beleaguered electricity grid brought close to blackout last month by cold weather. "As for today, we have enough supply capacity, but will continue to watch the situation carefully and consider measures to secure stable power supplies if needed," the spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

After the quake knocked out generation capacity, Tohoku Electric had been forced to seek electricity supplies from other regional utilities on Sunday, he said. To satisfy demand, the company has restarted units halted before the quake, as well a 1 GigaWatt station that shut down automatically when the quake struck just before midnight on Saturday. It also shut two units for checks afterwards.

Wholesale prices of electricity have fallen to within the trading range on normal days, data on the Japan Electric Power Exchange showed, following Sunday's jump in the quake aftermath. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake probably stemmed from greater seismic activity after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake of March 11, 2011 that set off a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people along a wide swathe of the northeast.

It also sparked the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, when three reactors melted down at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi station. Last week's quake caused no incident at nuclear plants, none of which are operating in northern Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.Two new deaths were reported, taking ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A COVID-19 outbreak forced New Zealands biggest city into a snap lockdown over the weekend, while the head of the U.S. CDC said it was absolutely too soon to lift mask mandates as cases remain at more than double the levels seen last summer...

BJP to hold 'Krishak Soho Bhoj' for Bengal farmers in 1,263 mandals on Feb 18

By Joymala Bagchi In a bid to reach out to farmers of West Bengal, a mega outreach programme -- Krishak Soho Bhoj will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Partys Kisan Morcha in 1,263 of its mandals on February 18.Among 48,751 villages, almost...

Citizens gagged, can we call ourselves largest democracy: Robert Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday condemned the arrest of a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, over the toolkit controversy related to farmers protest on social media and said that how ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021