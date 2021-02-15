Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst death toll increases to 54

Chamoli Police recovered three more bodies from the Tapovan tunnel on Monday, taking the death toll due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst to 54.

Visual from Tapovan Tunnel on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chamoli Police recovered three more bodies from the Tapovan tunnel on Monday, taking the death toll due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst to 54. "Today, three more bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel. Till now, from a total of 54 dead bodies and 22 human organs, we have identified 29 bodies and one organ. The DNAs of unidentified bodies have been conserved," informed the Chamoli police in a tweet on Monday.

Missing reports of 179 people have been filed till now in the Joshimath police station. Relief and rescue operations are still underway. "A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway, we are working 24/7. 7 bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites," National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday had said that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level; no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard. A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week, which led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

