Left Menu

Exhibition organised in Srinagar to motivate young entrepreneurs of Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Ereignis Management Private Limited has organised an exhibition in Srinagar for motivating the young entrepreneurs of the Kashmir valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:18 IST
Exhibition organised in Srinagar to motivate young entrepreneurs of Kashmir
Exhibition organised in Srinagar to motivate the young entrepreneurs (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The government of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Ereignis Management Private Limited has organised an exhibition in Srinagar for motivating the young entrepreneurs of the Kashmir valley. Various stalls related to the culture of Kashmir including Kashmiri arts, handlooms, handicrafts and traditional foods have been installed at the exhibition.

Despite the recent snowfall, several young entrepreneurs participated in the exhibition. Maria Shahmiri, the organiser of the event, said, "Such events are important for the valley as this will help to provide employment to the youths here."

"The people have been staying indoors for a very long time now. Firstly the pandemic forced them to be indoors and then the winters. Visiting such events will be fun for them," Shahmiri said. "We will try to organise more such events in the future," she added.

Asma Saleem, an owner of a traditional food stall, told ANI that the exhibition has given her an opportunity to showcase the traditional cuisine of the valley. "I would love to participate at more such exhibitions so that I will be able to showcase my talents too," Saleem added.

"This event has provided a platform to bring the business of the valley back to the track," said Jalal-ud-din, a visitor at the exhibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

Kosovos main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.With 98 per cent of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Awarded for its Customer Experience Transformation PlatformBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been presented with Gold Stevie Award in...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021