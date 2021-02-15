Exhibition organised in Srinagar to motivate young entrepreneurs of Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Ereignis Management Private Limited has organised an exhibition in Srinagar for motivating the young entrepreneurs of the Kashmir valley. Various stalls related to the culture of Kashmir including Kashmiri arts, handlooms, handicrafts and traditional foods have been installed at the exhibition.

Despite the recent snowfall, several young entrepreneurs participated in the exhibition. Maria Shahmiri, the organiser of the event, said, "Such events are important for the valley as this will help to provide employment to the youths here."

"The people have been staying indoors for a very long time now. Firstly the pandemic forced them to be indoors and then the winters. Visiting such events will be fun for them," Shahmiri said. "We will try to organise more such events in the future," she added.

Asma Saleem, an owner of a traditional food stall, told ANI that the exhibition has given her an opportunity to showcase the traditional cuisine of the valley. "I would love to participate at more such exhibitions so that I will be able to showcase my talents too," Saleem added.

"This event has provided a platform to bring the business of the valley back to the track," said Jalal-ud-din, a visitor at the exhibition.

