Production of geospatial data massive step for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:04 IST
Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the liberalising of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The reform will benefit the country's farmers, start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said "Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country's start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth.

India's farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geospatial & remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors.

These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India by deregulation."

(With Inputs from PIB)

