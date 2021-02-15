Construction of Road Over Bridges in Shivamogga laid foundation stone

Building infrastructure for a future-ready railway system, Shri B.S.Yediyurappa, Hon'ble Chief Minister Government of Karnataka, and Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, Government of India laid the foundation stone for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in lieu of three-level crossing gates (LC-34,49,52)-two in Shivamogga and one in Bhadravati under Mysuru Division in South Western Railway. Shri Goyal laid the foundation stone through video conferencing while the other dignitaries were present at the event site in Shivamogga.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri B.S.Yediyurappa, Hon'ble Chief Minister Government of Karnataka thanked Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister for this initiative and also assured for continued cooperation from the State Government for various rail projects in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said "I am happy the foundation stone for the 3 Road Over Bridges has been laid today. I am sure we will expedite the work. These projects will serve the people of Shivamogga. It will make businesses easy & the lives of the people more convenient. It will also save time & improve safety. The work being done in Shivamogga will make this an outstanding tourist destination. It has India's highest & Asia 2nd highest waterfall. The 103 km new linework from Shivamogga to Shikaripura to Ranibennur will also be speeded up. The Jan Shatabdi from Bengaluru & the express trains from Tirupati & Chennai is already serving the people of Shivamogga."

The elimination of these level crossings will significantly enhance operational safety resulting in greater efficiency and higher productivity. The Railways have already announced the National Rail Plan to create a future-ready railway system by the year 2030. Bringing down the logistic cost for the industry is at the core of the strategy to enable 'Make In India'.

Construction of ROBs in lieu of three-level crossing gates will ensure uninterrupted movement of road traffic and decongesting busy approach roads in Shivamogga and Bhadravati.

These three important cost-sharing projects being constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs.115 Crores. The contract for these works has been awarded.

