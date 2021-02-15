Left Menu

'Don't politicise issue', says MoS G Kishan Reddy over Disha Ravi arrest

Reacting to the arrest of Bangaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi over the "toolkit" related to farmers' protest, Telangana Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said law should take its course in the case and political parties should not get involved and politicise it.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:17 IST
'Don't politicise issue', says MoS G Kishan Reddy over Disha Ravi arrest
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the arrest of Bangaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi over the "toolkit" related to farmers' protest, Telangana Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said law should take its course in the case and political parties should not get involved and politicise it. "Law will take its own course. It shouldn't be politicized, neither any political party should be involved. Police will properly investigate the matter. Based on laws, they'll decide on the issue of country's protection: Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

Delhi court on Saturday arrested 21-year-old activist Ravi in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex on Sunday allowed Delhi Police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days. Ravi was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...

UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held resp...

Karnataka-based activist group files complaint against Anil Vij for 'hateful' tweet against Disha Ravi

A Karnataka-based group of activists called the Campaign Against Hate Speech on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for his alleged hateful tweet against Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arres...

WHO listes two versions of COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO today listed two versions of the AstraZenecaOxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021