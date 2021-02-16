Left Menu

U.S. oil wells, refineries shut as winter storm hits energy sector

A deep freeze across the United States is taking a toll on the energy industry in the largest U.S. crude-producing state, halting Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forcing restrictions from natural gas and crude pipeline operators.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 05:09 IST
U.S. oil wells, refineries shut as winter storm hits energy sector

A deep freeze across the United States is taking a toll on the energy industry in the largest U.S. crude-producing state, halting Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forcing restrictions from natural gas and crude pipeline operators. The rare deep freeze prompted the state's electric power suppliers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving nearly 3 million homes and businesses without power. U.S. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration, unlocking federal assistance to Texas.

Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to some of the nation's top gasoline and diesel producing refineries. In Midland, heart of the West Texas shale region, a record snowfall and temperatures that hit a 32-year low closed offices and businesses. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing on Tuesday.

"Some producers, especially in the Permian Basin and Panhandle, are experiencing unprecedented freezing conditions which caused concerns for employee safety and affected production," the state's energy regulator said on Monday. Oil refiner Motiva Enterprises said it was shutting its 607,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the largest in the United States. Valero Energy Corp and Total SE separately moved to shut their 335,000 and 225,000 bpd plants in Port Arthur, Texas, due to Monday's severe cold, sources familiar with plant operations said. [nL1N2KL1NT

Exxon Mobil also began shutting its 369,024 bpd Beaumont refinery and 560,500 bpd Baytown refinery and chemical plant in Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said. Its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, plant also suffered operational issues. Citgo Petroleum Corp said some units at its 167,500 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, oil refinery were shutting due to weather-related power disruptions.

The plant's crude distillation unit, a reformer and a hydrotreater were shut by cold weather, sources familiar with plant operations said, with all other units also being powered down. The cold snap forced LyondellBasell's 263,776 bpd Houston refinery to operate at minimum production and shut most units at Marathon Petroleum's 585,000 bpd Galveston Bay plant.

Reports of power outages across the Permian may result in a moderate impact on Permian oil production for the month, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a note. Energy distribution was stalled across large parts of the United States.

Kinder Morgan reported gas-pipeline capacity constraints at locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas, while Enable Gas Transmission said it was taking measures to ensure adequate supply for customers. Oil pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. said a 585,000 bpd crude oil pipeline that runs from its terminal near Pontiac, Illinois, outside of Chicago, to the largest U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, was halted because of power outages.

“Crews are working with electric utility providers to restore power to Line 59,” as the pipeline is called, said Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes. Colonial Pipeline Co, the largest oil products pipeline in the United States, said its system had no significant impacts to operations due to the weather.

The icy weather conditions also prompted Port Houston public terminals to cease vessel operations from Sunday evening through Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Cansino Biologics Says Ad5-nCoV Granted Emergency Use Authorization In Pakistan

Cansino Biologics Inc AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION BY DRUG REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF PAKISTAN INTERIM RESULTS FOR PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN PAKISTAN Source tex...

Colombia to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday - president

Colombia will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday following the arrival of the countrys first vaccines, from Pfizer Inc, President Ivan Duque said in his nightly broadcast on Monday.The government had planned to administer the first do...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivalsFor a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of s...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Cuomo acknowledges withholding New York nursing home pandemic death toll from lawmakers, publicNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021