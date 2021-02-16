Left Menu

Household incomes rise 6.9 percent in 2020, Stats NZ finds

“Increases from wages and salaries (up 4.4 percent) and other government benefits (up 6.3 percent) contributed to the overall increase in incomes,” Grant Robertson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:02 IST
Household incomes rise 6.9 percent in 2020, Stats NZ finds
Stats NZ found the median annual household income rose 6.9 percent to $75,024 in the year to June 2020 compared with a year earlier. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Figures released today by Stats NZ show there was strong growth in median household incomes in 2020 before surveying was halted due to COVID-19.

Stats NZ found the median annual household income rose 6.9 percent to $75,024 in the year to June 2020 compared with a year earlier. The survey used to generate these statistics finished in late March 2020 because of the pandemic.

"Increases from wages and salaries (up 4.4 percent) and other government benefits (up 6.3 percent) contributed to the overall increase in incomes," Grant Robertson said.

"Since coming to power this Government has focused on raising incomes, particularly for those on low to middle incomes, through a strong economy, the Families Package, increases in the minimum wage and supporting more people into work.

"Our plan is to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19, accelerate the recovery and rebuild, and address key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty. Today's figures show a significant reduction in material hardship, however, they also show that more work is required on housing and inequality," Grant Robertson said.

Today's report also showed that average annual housing costs increased 3.8 percent to $17,980 over the same period.

"Our priorities remain on lifting households on low to middle incomes," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"While the statistics released today are encouraging, we know we have more work to do.

"We have taken steps to support people into employment as well as upskill and train. Initiatives such as Mana in Mahi, He Poutama Rangatahi and the Apprenticeship Boost Initiative are helping move people into employment and off income support.

"We have also worked to provide New Zealand's most vulnerable with additional support, including raising main benefit levels by $25 per week, indexing main benefits to growth in the average wage, raising the minimum wage, expanding the Flexi-wage scheme to create more jobs, and today we announced the largest increase in benefit abatement levels in over two decades.

"We are progressing the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group as well as our manifesto commitments, and remain committed to ensuring all New Zealanders in need are able to have an adequate income, are treated with respect and dignity and are able to participate meaningfully in their communities," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines

UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading airlines are signing agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritization of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicine...

WRAPUP 3-UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

The United Nations special envoy has warned Myanmars army of severe consequences for any harsh response to protesters demonstrating against this months coup in a call with the military leadership, a U.N. spokesman said.Despite the deploymen...

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana to star in 'Blueback'

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana are teaming up for the Australian family drama Blueback, based on Booker Prize nominee Tim Wintons novella. Wasikowska is best known for starring in the title role of Tim Burtons Alice in Wonderl...

Amazon cancels Nick Frost, Simon Pegg comedy 'Truth Seekers' after season 1

Actors Nick Frost and Simon Peggs comedy horror series Truth Seekers has been cancelled by Amazon after the first season.The eight-part series premiered on Amazon Prime Video late last year and followed a team of part-time paranormal invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021