PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," tweeted the PM from his official Twitter handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished the people on the occasion. "Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May this holy festival brings joy, knowledge, and good health to your life, this is my wish," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Piyush Goyal also wished the people on Saraswati Puja. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the day of the worship of scholar mother Saraswati Puja. I wish that the blessings of Mother Sharda spread the light of knowledge in everyone's life, may all be happy. #VasantPanchami"

Greeting the people, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "To all countrymen, best wishes of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. #BasantPanchami #SaraswatiPuja2021." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday tweeted, "May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of #BasantPanchami and #SaraswatiPuja."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too extended his greetings on the occasion. "Many wishes to all on the festival that symbolises nature's new excitement, new zeal, and new energy, Basant Panchami. Veena Vadini Vidyadayini Maa Saraswati can brighten the lives of all with the light of knowledge," Pradhan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Wishing the people on Basant Panchami, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Greetings on Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless us all with wisdom and intelligence." Union Minister Harsh Vardhan too extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Mother Saraswati's emergence day #Vasant_Panchami." "Happy Basant Panchami," tweeted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wishing the people on the festival of Basant Panchami.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended Basant Panchami greetings and tweeted, "Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami." Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country. As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)

