Left Menu

PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:04 IST
PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," tweeted the PM from his official Twitter handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished the people on the occasion. "Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May this holy festival brings joy, knowledge, and good health to your life, this is my wish," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Piyush Goyal also wished the people on Saraswati Puja. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the day of the worship of scholar mother Saraswati Puja. I wish that the blessings of Mother Sharda spread the light of knowledge in everyone's life, may all be happy. #VasantPanchami"

Greeting the people, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "To all countrymen, best wishes of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. #BasantPanchami #SaraswatiPuja2021." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday tweeted, "May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of #BasantPanchami and #SaraswatiPuja."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too extended his greetings on the occasion. "Many wishes to all on the festival that symbolises nature's new excitement, new zeal, and new energy, Basant Panchami. Veena Vadini Vidyadayini Maa Saraswati can brighten the lives of all with the light of knowledge," Pradhan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Wishing the people on Basant Panchami, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Greetings on Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless us all with wisdom and intelligence." Union Minister Harsh Vardhan too extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Mother Saraswati's emergence day #Vasant_Panchami." "Happy Basant Panchami," tweeted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wishing the people on the festival of Basant Panchami.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended Basant Panchami greetings and tweeted, "Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami." Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country. As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Bihar-Jharkhand Governor Rama Jois passes way

Former Governor of Bihar andJharkhand M Rama Jois died here on Tuesday after prolongedillness, family sources said.A former Rajya Sabha MP, the 88-year-old legalluminary who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjaband Haryana High Cou...

10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines

UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading airlines are signing agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritization of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicine...

WRAPUP 3-UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

The United Nations special envoy has warned Myanmars army of severe consequences for any harsh response to protesters demonstrating against this months coup in a call with the military leadership, a U.N. spokesman said.Despite the deploymen...

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana to star in 'Blueback'

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana are teaming up for the Australian family drama Blueback, based on Booker Prize nominee Tim Wintons novella. Wasikowska is best known for starring in the title role of Tim Burtons Alice in Wonderl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021