Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is being celebrated across the nation on Tuesday with religious fervour and traditional gaiety. Scores of devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Basant Panchami across India.

People were seen taking a holy dip at the Ganga ghats in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Basant Panchami, also known as 'Vasant Panchami', also marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Basant Panchami is also dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, Goddess Saraswati who bestows her devotees with lots of wisdom, learning, and knowledge, as the goddess is considered to be the epitome of wisdom.

Students and teachers wear new clothes, offer prayers to the goddess of knowledge, and various programs of song and dance are organised to please her. Usually, toddlers start learning from this day in a unique ceremony named 'Khadi-Chuan'/Vidya-Arambha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)