Visibility drops as fog shrouds in Delhi

A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to poor visibility in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:28 IST
Visuals from Kashmiri Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to poor visibility in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility of 1000 meters was recorded at Palam and Safdarjung each at 5:30 am.

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am on February 16: Amritsar and Jammu Airport - zero meters each. Ganganagar - 50 meters. Gorakhpur-500 meter, Delhi Safdarjung and Palam - 1000 meters each," the weather forecasting agency said in its Tuesday bulletin. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

