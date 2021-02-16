Visibility drops as fog shrouds in Delhi
A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to poor visibility in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:28 IST
A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to poor visibility in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility of 1000 meters was recorded at Palam and Safdarjung each at 5:30 am.
"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am on February 16: Amritsar and Jammu Airport - zero meters each. Ganganagar - 50 meters. Gorakhpur-500 meter, Delhi Safdarjung and Palam - 1000 meters each," the weather forecasting agency said in its Tuesday bulletin. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palam
- Ganganagar
- SAFAR
- Amritsar
- Delhi
- Safdarjung
ALSO READ
All-new Tata Safari bookings now open; Price announcement on Feb 22
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Centre will have to withdraw farm laws; otherwise farmers, labourers will show their strength to PM: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Sri Ganganagar.
30 trainee nurses test positive for COVID-19 at private institute in Palampur
NGT directs closure of illegal brick kilns in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district