Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, rescue operation underway

A bus carrying nearly 57 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Tuesday after the driver lost control and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked District Collector to extradite the rescue operation.

ANI | Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:11 IST
A bus going from Sidhi to Satna, fell in canal on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. Seven people have been rescued, and the search operation is underway to rescue the passengers.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has spoken to District Collector asking him to expedite the operation. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers have reached the spot. Other urgent requirements including cranes have also reached the incident spot.

Chouhan has spoken to the district collector and directed the teams to speed up the rescue operation. Water from Bansagar Canal is being released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level for the rescue operation.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

