MP: Ex CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote with family, appeals to voters to exercise franchise

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Vidisha parliamentary seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote along with his family at a polling booth in Sehore district on Tuesday. After exercising his franchise, the former CM also appealed to the public to cast their votes in the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections which began at 7 am on Tuesday.

Nine parliamentary seats in the state - Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- are undergoing polling in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am to 6 pm. "I am fortunate to have participated in the festival of democracy. I have cast my vote. Vote is the soul of democracy, a symbol of dedication towards democracy. Everyone should cast their vote. Today, I have also exercised my right to vote," Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan also appealed to the public to exercise their voting rights. "Exercise your right to vote. The Constitution of India gives you the right to elect your government for five years. You are doing this for yourself, for your country. You must cast your votes," Kartikey told ANI.

Earlier, former CM Chouhan offered prayers at his residence in Jait village in Sehore district and took the blessings of the Lord before casting his vote. Ahead of casting his vote, the BJP leader also told ANI, "I appeal to everyone that elections are the 'mahotsav' of democracy and voting is the symbol of our dedication to democracy. Therefore, first cast the vote and then any other work. I appeal to everyone to cast their votes."

He further said that this election was not his election but of the public and he was the sevak of the public. "This is a wonderful election, the public has given me immense love, affection, and blessings during the campaign for this election. It is not my election but the election of the people, the people are contesting and also giving their blessings to me. The people and I are one, one family and I am the sevak of the people. Serving the people is the worship of God for me. So I will continue to serve the people considering it as worship of God," he further added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The third phase of polling is underway and the fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

